'It Was Just A Talkie-Talkie Road Trip': Why Ryan Reynolds Think He Might Not Be 'Playing Deadpool again'? Actor Reveals

Ryan Reynolds is reprising his role as Deadpool in the upcoming film Deadpool & Wolverine, but he once feared he might never play the character again due to the Disney and Fox merger.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Reynolds expressed his concerns about the future of Deadpool. Ryan Reynolds admitted, “I didn’t know if I’d ever be playing Deadpool again, It’s not something I would’ve said necessarily publicly, but I didn’t know how a character like that would fit into that world [of the MCU].”

When Deadpool was eventually integrated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), various ideas for the third installment of the film series were considered. Reynolds revealed that one concept was a Rashomon-style story, presenting three different points of view. Another idea was an indie road trip comedy.

Reynolds explained, “Literally, it was a $5 or $6 million budget with no special effects,” the actor added, "It was just a talkie-talkie road trip with me and [Karan Soni’s character] Dopinder, and some of the things we collected and saw along the way. It wasn’t meant to be an event movie. If we’re on our way to Point C, it was meant to just get us to Point B. That was the weirdest one. I liked it. I thought it was kind of fun."

Ultimately, these ideas were scrapped in favor of a story featuring Deadpool teaming up with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. This collaboration is the storyline that audiences will see when "Deadpool & Wolverine" opens in theaters on July 26.

Will Taylor Swift appear in Deadpool & Wolverine?

Rumors about a Taylor Swift cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine are still circulating, despite denials. Ryan Reynolds added fuel to the fire with a hint on his Instagram story.

Reynolds posted a photo of Deadpool in a pose similar to Swift's 2020 album cover, Evermore, with the album's title track playing in the background. This post came as spoilers from a Deadpool & Wolverine screening in China started spreading, increasing speculation about the movie.

Swift is one of several rumored cameos, with others including Halle Berry as Storm and Taron Egerton as a Wolverine variant. Swift's potential roles include Dazzler, Lady Deadpool, and The Blonde Phantom.

She also hinted at a Deadpool & Wolverine appearance in her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department. Both Reynolds and director Shawn Levy have been teasing her involvement for months without confirming or denying it.

