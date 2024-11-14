Hugh Jackman’s Ex Deborra-Lee Furness Breaks Silence On His Alleged Affair With Sutton Foster

The rumors surrounding Hugh Jackman’s alleged affair with Sutton Foster have reached new heights after Foster filed for divorce from her husband, Ted Griffin, on October 22. The speculation intensified when Tasha Lustig, a social media influencer known for gossip reports, shared details about the alleged affair.

Lustig, who frequently posts on TikTok and Instagram, claimed that Jackman’s ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, was "blindsided" by the affair while the two stars worked together on Broadway in The Music Man. Lustig’s revelation added fuel to the fire of ongoing rumors.

“Do y’all remember when I told you this man was up to no good?” Lustig said in a TikTok video. She suggested that the affair was an open secret within Broadway circles, claiming that Deborra-Lee Furness was unaware of what was going on.

The influencer’s bold statement has quickly gained attention, particularly due to the involvement of well-known figures like Jackman and Foster.

Amidst the growing speculation, Deborra-Lee Furness has chosen to remain relatively quiet. However, she subtly responded through social media, which only increased the intrigue surrounding the situation.

According to Us Weekly, Furness liked Lustig’s Instagram reel from a private account. This move may have been a quiet acknowledgment of the ongoing drama surrounding her marriage to Jackman.

Furness’ close friend, Amanda de Cadenet, also added her support in the comments, writing, “You are on point with this one. My beloved friend Deb is about to have her glow up any moment, fyi!” This comment has been interpreted as a sign that Furness is preparing for a strong comeback in the aftermath of the scandal.

There have been several signs that hint at a closer relationship between Jackman and Foster, especially from their time working together on Broadway.

In July 2022, Foster appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan, where she shared a glimpse into her relationship with Jackman. She revealed that the two would spend time together in her dressing room before every show, a routine they called carpet chats.

While Jackman has not publicly commented on the affair allegations, reports suggest that his ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, was the last to know about the relationship.

A source close to the couple told Us Weekly that “Deborra-Lee was the last to know” and that Jackman “didn’t own up to it.” Despite Furness’ efforts to salvage their 27-year marriage, it seems Jackman continued his relationship with Foster, leaving Furness to deal with the emotional aftermath.

Despite the pain, a friend of Furness is confident that she will emerge stronger from this situation. “She is a strong, resilient, creative woman,” the friend praised, offering support during this difficult time.

As the dust begins to settle, many believe that Furness is on the verge of a new and exciting chapter in her life. Her friends are rallying behind her, promising that a “glow-up” is just around the corner.

