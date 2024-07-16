TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Fitness guru Richard Simmons passed away on July 13 at 76, leaving the fitness community with a legacy of inspiration and positivity. The news of Richard Simmons' death was announced by his longtime publicist, Tom Estey, on Saturday. He mentioned that Simmons passed away just a day after turning 76.

What Is Richard Simmons’ Cause Of Death?

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that an investigation is underway into the fitness guru's cause of death. According to the police, there is no foul play involved. According to the Medical Examiner's Office, Simmons' cause of death has been held back, necessitating further tests and an investigation.

TMZ reports that Simmons passed away unexpectedly at home in Los Angeles. On Saturday morning at around 10 a.m. local time, authorities responded to a call from a housekeeper. Contrary to early claims, no unusual circumstances were found. In a moving last interview given a few days before he passed away, Simmons talked about turning 76 and his unwavering thankfulness for life.

Who was Richard Simmons?

Simmons rose to fame as a motivational speaker and weight loss coach in the 1980s. Although operating a fitness studio in Los Angeles, he was the face of his syndicated TV workout show and sold millions of copies of the aerobics DVDs and tapes Sweatin' to the Oldies.

Known for his modesty, Simmons played down his fame, calling himself a shy individual who took pleasure in encouraging people. He went on to play himself in several TV series later in his career, such as General Hospital, Amazing Stories, CHiPs, Arrested Development, and The Larry Sanders Show, before he largely disappeared from the public eye in 2016.

Even as the investigation into his death continues, friends, fans, and admirers around the world are in mourning for the loss of a great advocate of health and wellness.

