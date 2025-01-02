Did Andy Cohen Call Out Anderson Cooper For THIS Reason During Shania Twain’s New Year Performance? Deets Inside

Andy Cohen was in awe of Shania Twain’s New Year’s performance, but the musician did not seem to impress Anderson Cooper, who attended a phone call while the singer pulled out a mini concert. Picking up on the thing, the TV personality called out Cooper and questioned him over why he had to use his phone during the performance. Apart from Twain, other celebrities, including Diplo and Ralph Fiennes, also graced the annual show.

In a conversation with The New York Times, the Bravo star Cohen and the TV broadcaster Cooper were asked about their New Year resolutions. Cohen responded, “Mine is the same as it always is, which is to spend less time on my phone.” Cooper quipped and joked, “That would be good. That’s my resolution for Andy as well.”

Adding to the latter’s statements, Cohen went on to reveal, “Well, sweetie, you were on your phone last night while Shania Twain was killing it performing ‘Man, I Feel Like a Woman.’”

Meanwhile, ahead of the annual event, the Bravo star revealed the thing that annoys him the most during the hosting part.

He goes on to reveal that the thing has to do with Anderson’s “giggles.” Cohen shares, “Well, [it’s] that I have to be the straight guy.” The media personality further adds, “Literally, he’s in a puddle of giggles for the last 90 minutes of the broadcast, and I’m the one that’s hitting all the commercial breaks.”

The TV host continued, “I kind of turn into Mr. CNN for the last 90 minutes, and he turns into Mr. Bravo.”

Moreover, while speaking with the news outlet, Cooper revealed a pet peeve he gets while hosting the event with his friend and co-host, Andy Cohen. The journalist revealed, “Just who he’s gonna insult and what the clean-up on aisle 3 is gonna be in the morning.”

The annual event hosted by Cohen and Cooper was no less dramatic as the duo laughed over Diplo running late, as well as the former getting rejected over a tequila shot by comedian Roy Wood Jr., who also went on to call out CNN for firing Don Lemon during the New Year’s Eve broadcast.

