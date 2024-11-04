Did Ben Affleck Make THIS Surprising Remark About Jennifer Lopez Amid Divorce? Find Out

Ben Affleck is in the middle of divorce processing with Jennifer Lopez and surprisingly heaped praises on his soon-to-be ex-wife. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Oscar winner praised Lopez’s performance in her upcoming film Unstoppable, in which he serves as a producer alongside long-time pal Matt Damon.

“‘Unstoppable’ is a very different movie than this, but in a way, it’s similarly rooted in the passion of really talented artists,” he told the outlet. He further mentioned how the film’s ensemble, including Billy Goldenberg, Jennifer Don Cheadle, Jharrel [Jerome], and Bobby Cannavale, were extremely passionate about the project.

He further praised the On The Floor hitmaker for her performance in the movie. “Jennifer is spectacular,” he said before adding that they are “really proud” of the film. Affleck then compared Unstoppable with his other projects like Small Things Like These, which was led by Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy and Damon.

“We believed in the right people, and ‘Unstoppable’ is another example of that,” he added. On August 20, Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck, ending their two-year-long marriage due to “irrevocable differences.” However, they were seen doing a casual get-together with their kids amid their split fiasco.

Later, multiple sources claimed that the former couple’s priority was and will always remain their blended family and that they have “amicably … work[ed] out financial details.” Earlier, speaking to Interview Magazine, the Love Don’t Cost a Thing admitted to feeling “excited” about being single again.

“Everything that I’ve done over the past 25, 30 years, being in these different challenging situations, what can I f–king do when it’s just me flying on my own … what if I’m just free?” She admitted that although this new territory can seem lonely, unfamiliar, and scary, being in a relationship doesn’t define her.

“When you sit in those feelings and go, ‘These things are not going to kill me,’ it’s like, ‘Actually, I am capable of joy and happiness all by myself,’” she added. Lopez’s upcoming movie Unstoppable will be released on December 6.