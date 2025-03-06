Did Brandon Sklenar Pick Justin Baldoni's Side Amid Blake Lively Feud? Here's How Latter Showcased His Support

Brandon Sklenar made a style statement at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 2, wearing a blush-pink floral pin. The accessory stood out against his black Thom Sweeney suit and undershirt. Sklenar also accessorized with a gold ring from David Yurman, though the brand did not design the pin.

The 1923 actor later shared photos of his look on Instagram on March 4, captioning the post, "Long live the (brooch)." His pin drew attention because it appeared identical to one his It Ends With Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni, wore six months earlier, as per People.

Baldoni wore the same floral pin at the New York City premiere of It Ends With Us on August 6, 2024. At the time, he paired the accessory with a pale pink suit and gold buttons, seemingly matching the floral themes of the movie.

The similarity between the two actors’ fashion choices has led to speculation about Sklenar’s stance amid Baldoni’s legal dispute with their co-star Blake Lively. Both actors played Lively’s character’s love interests in It Ends With Us, with Sklenar as Atlas and Baldoni as Ryle.

At the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, Sklenar was asked about the legal battle between Baldoni and Lively but chose not to take sides.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he called it a tough situation and said he just wanted people to remember the film’s message and why it was made. He stated that It Ends With Us is about love, supporting women, and helping people through difficult times.

Lively sued Baldoni in December 2024, alleging sexual harassment and retaliation, which Baldoni denies. He later countersued her in January, accusing her of defamation and extortion.

Sklenar previously showed support for Lively by sharing a link to her court filing in December, captioning it, "FOR THE LOVE OF GOD READ THIS," and tagging her in the post. However, his more recent comments have remained neutral.