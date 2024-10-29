Did Gisele Bundchen Share Pregnancy News With Ex Tom Brady Before Its Public Reveal? Here's What Report Says

Gisele Bundchen had recently surprised her followers by announcing the news of her pregnancy. Meanwhile, many still want to know if the NFL legend Tom Brady who happens to be the supermodel’s former husband knew about the news before it was made public.

Per reports, Gisele Bundchen had informed the QB about her pregnancy, even before the news had made headlines.

Sources who are close to the pregnant supermodel stated to TMZ that Bundchen had “informed Tom and their two children that she was pregnant with Joaquim Valente’s child before the news broke.”

Meanwhile, the outlet did not report for how long Bady and the kids knew of Bundchen’s pregnancy.

For those who do not know, the NFL player and Bundchen are currently co-parenting their son, Benjamin, 14, as well as daughter Vivian, 11.

It was PEOPLE to report the news of Bundchen’s pregnancy first, with the sources saying that the supermodel and Joaquim are excited to start a new chapter in their life ahead.

“They’re looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family,” the source had mentioned about the couple.

The big news comes two years following Gisele Bundchen’s divorce from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen had tied the knot back in the year 2009, a few months before they welcomed their son Benjamin. The two stayed as one loving and strong family for a period of around 13 years.

Following her separation, Bundchen sparked dating speculations with Valente back in the year 2022, however, the relationship did not become an official romantic one until 2023.

Earlier this year, a source had stated to Page Six that the supermodel who has impressed everyone being a part of the Victoria’s Secret team, and Joaquim Valente were deeply in love with each other.

The insider had even mentioned that the couple spends time together regularly.

It was only two weeks back when Bundchen was photographed while seemingly trying to hide her baby bump. This was when Bundchen was leaving a pilates class in Miami Beach.

Back then, the Brazilian fashion model and actress was seen wearing a baggy crewneck sweater and black leggings while carrying an oversized bag in front of her torso. Bundchen had even donned a black hat.

