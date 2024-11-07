Did Jennifer Aniston Keep Monica’s Clothes From Friends? Courtney Cox Reveals

It’s a very common thing for actors to take stuff home from the sets of their project, especially if it's an iconic one. Similarly, Country Cox revealed that Jennifer Aniston kept clothes from the Friends series along with many of Monica’s (played by Cox) dresses.

Cox appeared on Bella Freud’s Fashion Neurosis podcast and revealed that her daughter, Coco was “mad” that she did not save any clothes from the 1990s. The veteran actress shared that she did not love the clothes of that era and as a matter of fact, she could have had anything from Friends that she wanted but she chose not to.

Cox further said that for any of the clothes she did have, she just tried to turn them over. She expressed not wanting to keep the same things as she gets “bored” and does not like many things. The Scream star reveals that she does not have a huge closet and whatever she did not wear for a while, it was gone.

But this was not the same for her former co-star, Jennifer Aniston. Cox reveals that The Morning Show actress still had the same platforms, not the kind, host Bella talked about, referring to the “cool, free, feminine” kind of age she discussed earlier.

Cox shared that she was talking about the wedges, the one that consisted of rope tied around them, which Aniston would have taken. Cox revealed that his co-star took “a lot of Monica's dresses, and she'll say, 'Oh yeah, I used to wear this on Friends.' And I mean, it looks great on her. She has a great figure and she's adorable. But I'm like, 'Why would you take this floral little prairie dress from Friends?' But she holds on to everything."

The Ace Ventura: Pet Detective star said that it was hilarious that her co-actor took some of Monica’s clothes because there was a time when Cox tried imitating Aniston’s style but it did not work out.

The actress recalled that she was “late to the game”, but the Horrible Bosses star donned a jacket with a tank top and completed the look with a pair of jeans. Cox reflected back on thinking that Aniston looked “great.” Cox continued, “The shoulder pads are really sharp. So I thought, 'You know what, I'm going to get that jacket.'"

The issue here was that everyone had owned and worn that jacket at one point and Aniston was probably one of the early ones and by the time The Shrink Is In star got it, it was not as “cool anymore.”

Cox recalled asking her stylist, Mary, about it, to which she responded, “ 'Yeah, that's kind of not what people are doing.” The actress remembered thinking that the jacket was expensive but it was too late.

The actress attempted to tweak the look of the jacket. She revealed taking out its shoulder pads and cutting them way down. Cox shared that now she could not resell that anymore; she revealed that she loved to do that, whether it was giving it away to charity or keeping the money.

The actress said that she liked selling things because she did not desire to keep them; she did not know why. She shared that she wore the jacket once but was not able to sell it as she had taken its shoulder pads. Cox said now that would maybe be a “cool jacket again.”The host asked what happened to that, to which Cox said that she did not know but she gave that jacket away.

