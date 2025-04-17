Why Is Mickey Rourke Taking Legal Action Against Celebrity Big Brother UK? Here's What We Know

Mickey Rourke is taking legal action against Celebrity Big Brother UK following his early exit from the reality show. The actor, known for his outspoken personality, is reportedly seeking compensation for an unpaid fee he claims was agreed upon before joining the show.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, Rourke's manager, Kimberly Hines, said, "There's no question that when Big Brother booked Mickey Rourke, they were fully aware of both his public persona and how it aligned with his Hollywood rebel image."

She added that the show expected Rourke to be explosive, controversial, and attention-grabbing, and added that that's exactly what they got.

Hines criticized how the show handled Rourke's presence and exit, saying it was disrespectful. "Rather than handle it professionally, they took it too far, publicly embarrassing him and using his removal as a marketing tool," she said.

Hines also said that Big Brother promoted Rourke's well-known personality for publicity, but later used it against him. She mentioned that the show was now refusing to pay Rourke his full agreed-upon fee, and that his legal team was currently handling the matter.

She added that the show's treatment of Rourke disregarded his legacy and crossed the line of basic respect, both within the industry and on a personal level.

A Big Brother spokesperson shared a different version of events, saying that Rourke had agreed to leave the show following a discussion about his use of inappropriate language and instances of unacceptable behavior. They stated that, although no physical confrontation took place, Rourke had used language that was considered threatening and aggressive, which led to his exit.

The controversy came after a moment on the April 9 episode, when Rourke made several inappropriate comments about housemate JoJo Siwa's s*xuality.

After Siwa shared that she is attracted to girls and her partner is non-binary, Rourke responded, "If I stay longer than four days, you won't be gay anymore." Siwa replied, "I can guarantee I'll still be gay and I'll still be in a very happy relationship."

Rourke then said he would tie her up, which led other housemates to redirect the conversation. In another comment, he said, "I'm going to vote the lesbian out real quick," and also made a remark using British slang for a cigarette, then added, "I'm not talking about you," while gesturing toward Siwa.

