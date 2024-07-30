Did Justin Timberlake's Drinking Buddy Drive Back His Car After His DWI Arrest? Find Out

After American singer and songwriter Justin Timberlake was arrested for DWI in the Hamptons last month, police reportedly let his friend drive his car home. Timberlake was pulled over on June 18 for running a stop sign and swerving into the wrong lane after a night out at the American Hotel in Sag Harbor, NY, sources told TMZ.

Justin Timberlake, 43, was reportedly following a woman and her husband home when he was stopped by the police. The woman approached an officer and asked, “Are you going to arrest Justin Timberlake?”

Timberlake arrested for DWI; Woman's offer to drive him home rejected

Sources said the woman offered to drive Justin Timberlake to her and her husband’s house, where he planned to stay the night. However, the police did not accept her offer. Timberlake was arrested and taken to the Sag Harbor police station after failing a field sobriety test and refusing to take a Breathalyzer test.

Sources told TMZ that police let the woman drive Justin Timberlake’s rental car back to her home, even though she had been drinking at the hotel bar for two hours before he arrived. Timberlake's lawyer, Edward Burke Jr., plans to argue that the police failed to recognize the woman was intoxicated and therefore couldn't have properly assessed Timberlake's condition either.

Timberlake charged with DWI; Claims he only had one drink

Page Six contacted the Sag Harbor Police, Timberlake’s lawyer, and his rep for comment. Timberlake faces a DWI charge and traffic violations after drinking at the American Hotel. His wife, Jessica Biel, was not with him as she was filming in NYC. Timberlake claimed he had just one martini, a statement supported by the hotel’s bartender. However, police noted he smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes in his mugshot.

Timberlake’s lawyer argued that he was not intoxicated at the time of his arrest and claimed the police made significant errors. Burke is confident the DWI charge will be dismissed. Timberlake, currently on tour, will attend his court arraignment on August 2 virtually.

