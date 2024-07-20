Jessica Biel Doesn't Want to Put Her Career on Hold For Justin Timberlake Anymore? Find Out

Jessica Biel has remained silent about her husband Justin Timberlake's recent DUI arrest. However, a recent rumor suggests a shift in her priorities, implying that she may no longer prioritize her career over supporting him in such situations.

This rumor suggests that Jessica is reconsidering her stance on balancing personal and professional obligations, which could indicate a reevaluation of her priorities in light of recent events involving her husband.

A person close to Jessica Biel claims that she valued the recognition she received at the Met Gala as a noteworthy accomplishment that showed her ability to influence people without Justin's help. Her recent success with a new series has also brought her fulfillment, reflecting her love of acting and her happiness at being back in the business.

Biel's determination to forge her own path

The insider went on to say that Jessica has been driven to make a name for herself independently and feels compelled to be more than just "Mrs. Timberlake." Notably, Jessica was seen filming in New York for a future project the day after Justin's arrest, demonstrating her unwavering commitment to her professional goals.

According to the source, many people seemed to overlook Jessica's successful career before meeting Justin. She was a popular TV personality, appeared on numerous magazine covers, was the face of Revlon, and even represented Tiffany & Co.

Advertisement

The insider also mentioned that her acting career was flourishing before they married. Jessica understands that putting everything on hold for love is not healthy for her, but she is glad to be back in the spotlight and focused on her own profession.

Jessica Reportedly Wants Justin To Stay Home

They continued, saying Jessica looks amazing and feels sexier than ever. After this tour ends, she plans to have Justin stay home with the kids while she focuses on taking over Hollywood again. She wants the opportunity to be the breadwinner for a change.

After meeting in 2007, Justin and Jessica swiftly rose to prominence as one of the most talked-about pairs in the entertainment industry. Justin first gained popularity as a member of NSYNC and later enjoyed solo success with hits like SexyBack and Cry Me a River.

Meanwhile, Jessica gained fame with roles in films like Total Recall and The Illusionist, as well as a leading role in the renowned television series 7th Heaven. Their relationship captivated audiences and solidified their status as a power couple.

Advertisement

While Jessica Biel has expanded her career into production, most notably with the critically acclaimed series The Sinner, Justin Timberlake continues to achieve significant success in both music and acting. Despite recent DUI accusations, Timberlake remains on tour.

ALSO READ: Jessica Biel's Friends Criticize Justin Timberlake After DWI Arrest; Says 'Married To A Loser'