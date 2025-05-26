Did Kim Kardashian Reveal Whose Side She is On Amid Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Feud With Justin Baldoni? Here's What We Know

Kim Kardashian celebrated her son Psalm’s sixth birthday with a Deadpool & Wolverine-themed party, sharing moments from the event with her 356 million Instagram followers. The party appeared to show support for actors Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, both of whom are currently experiencing legal tension with Lively's It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni.

Advertisement

She shared photos from the celebration, which featured decorations inspired by the Marvel characters and included a custom cake with Deadpool and Wolverine. Her caption read “Psalms 6th Birthday Party.” Kardashian wore an all-black outfit, while Psalm and Chicago were dressed in red and black Deadpool costumes. The event was held at an activity center in Southern California.

Here’s What Kim Did to Support Blake and Ryan

Blake Lively, who appeared in Deadpool & Wolverine as Ladypool, and her husband Ryan Reynolds were front and center at Kim’s party theme. Kardashian’s choice of a Deadpool-themed party was seen by many as a subtle show of support for the couple amid their reported fallout with Taylor Swift.

A source told DailyMail, “Right now, if Taylor had one wish it would be that she never met Blake.” The source added, “She can now see all the red flags that should have been a warning to her.” The themed celebration comes at a time when Blake is also facing public attention due to her role in It Ends with Us alongside Justin Baldoni.

Advertisement

The tension between Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift dates back to the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, when Kanye West interrupted Swift’s speech. Though the two had brief moments of peace, their feud reignited with West’s 2016 song Famous, which claimed Swift approved of being called a 'b****.'

Swift denied it and Kardashian later released footage of their call, tweeting, “Wait it’s legit National Snake Day?!?!? They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days!” The incident cemented the divide between Swift and the Kardashian-Wests.

ALSO READ: Who Leaked Blake Lively's Alleged THREAT to Expose Taylor Swift's Private Texts? Rumored Insider Revealed