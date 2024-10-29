Did Liam Payne Suffer From OD Years Before His Tragic Death? Here's What Report Says

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death and drug addiction

Liam Payne suffered from an overdose years before falling to a tragic death. The One Direction band member passed away at the age of 31 on October 16, and days after the fatal accident, a new report suggests that Payne had days when he was gripped by drug addiction.

A source close to the late musician revealed to Page Six that the singer had ODed a few years ago. Another one of the senior musicians of the industry stated that Payne used to overdose at least twice a week.

Following his rehab days, Payne was offered a Netflix series alongside Nicole Scherzinger and Kelly Rowland. A close source shared that the former boy band member’s manager had been forcing him to take up the project, but Payne was in no shape to get onscreen at the time.

The source said, “His manager pushed him to do the show, and there were a lot of worried texts exchanged between us.” They added, “We were shocked; there was no way he was in any shape to do this.”

One of the insiders also shared that a few months before the singer’s death, he had isolated himself from the people who tried to care for him or tried to help him.

As per a previous report by Page Six, Liam’s new manager had intervened and was trying to get Payne back on tour. A well-known source shared, “Liam’s manager moved him to Miami, and away from all of his friends, he isolated him.”

Meanwhile, months before his death, the Story of My Life singer moved in with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, who was with the musician 2 days before his death. While Payne stayed back in Buenos Aires, the later flew back to Florida.

Speaking over the late singer facing a rough patch in his career after his split from One Direction, a source revealed that he could not find the right path. Elaborating over the statements, the source stated, “He was heartbroken and never really recovered. He was lost without his brothers.”

Liam Payne gained popularity over the years by performing in the One Direction band alongside Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Zyan Malik, and Harry Styles. The group members met each other on the sets of the X-factor in 2010.

Payne is survived by his parents, sisters, and son, Bear.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

