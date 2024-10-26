Will Netflix's Building The Band Happen After Liam Payne's Tragic Death? All We Know About Current Status Of Show

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of drugs and an individual's death.

Liam Payne's shocking death has reportedly rendered the future of a prominent Netflix venture unpredictable. Payne was set to take part in the new singing competition series titled Building the Band. However, TMZ's sources said that producers were “shocked and saddened” by the unfortunate news of the One Direction member's death.

As per Netflix's description of the series, Building the Band seeks to cast the next great band without any of its members having had any prior contact with the music industry. In the show, competing talented singers all with a hope of being chosen on the basis of their voice skills would be trained and directed by judges Nicole Scherzinger, Liam Payne, and Kelly Rowland with AJ McLean.

The contestants will be singers who possess musical talent and can be judged on their artistic as well as marketing potential. They would then form a band based on their merit.

Though not much information regarding the production of the show has been revealed yet, Liam’s death has definitely affected the showrunners as well as co-stars. Liam had reportedly already wrapped filming the show along with fellow judges AJ McLean of The Backstreet Boys, Nicole Scherzinger of The Pussycat Dolls, and Kelly Rowland of Destiny’s Child.

AJ McLean recalled Liam being a "sweetheart," while Nicole had paid tribute to the late singer, noting that working with Payne was "such a blessing." As per TMZ, Scherzinger had always kept in touch with the late 1D singer and was in fact texting him on the very day he shockingly passed away.

She continued in her post, "We shared the same love and passion for music and I will forever remember the meaningful and joyful conversations we had. It’s been so hard to process that you’re no longer here, but I am grateful to have known your kind heart, sweet soul, and character. You brought so much joy, light, and laughter to the lives of those that truly knew you. I will “miss you,” my friend and carry you in my heart. My thoughts and prayers are with your family."

Liam Payne's fatal fall from the third floor of his hotel room balcony is being investigated by authorities in Argentina. Autopsy results from earlier indicated a drug cocktail called Pink Cocaine in his system at the time of death.

