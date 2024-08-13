Did Mark Wahlberg Get Wife’s Name Tattooed On Ring Finger? Find Out As Actor Claims That It Is His ‘Only Remaining Tattoo’

Mark Wahlberg is showing off his love for his wife by revealing her name inked on his ring finger. While making an appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Live Show, the actor proudly unveiled the name Rhea tattooed on his ring finger as a tribute to his wife, Rhea Durham.

The Fighter actor shared that while he got all other tattoos on his body removed, this was the “only remaining” one. In conversation with Jeff Goldblum, Wahlberg shared his wife’s reaction to the tattoo. Rhea had quite a heartfelt statement to throw at her husband, which made the Ted star happy about his efforts.

Speaking to Goldblum, the actor stated that he got the tattoo for “Valentine’s Day one year.” He added, “In case I’m not wearing my ring or working, I can always have [this].” Meanwhile, the Shooter actor also claimed that his wife described the gesture as “the nicest thing [he has] ever done.”

In response to Durham’s reaction, the Hollywood star said, “Can I have back the nice jewelry and give you one of these and there we go?”

The Oscar-nominated actor got married to his wife in 2009, and the duo shares four kids together. Ahead of his upcoming Netflix release, Wahlberg walked the red carpet with Durham and three of the four kids.

The family posed for the camera, and later, the actor joined the media personnel to answer questions related to the movie. Wahlberg will star opposite Halle Berry in Union, where the actor will play the role of Mike.

On Monday, August 12, the actor shared his experience working with Berry on the film. The Fear actor revealed, "Halle, her and I have known each other for such a long time, and this movie is going to be so great because it’s every guy’s fantasy to think that they got a shot with Halle Berry." The actor also claimed that, as he has been married for nearly 16 years, it gets weird “when you’re portraying some sort of romance onscreen."

As for the movie, Union will showcase a spark of long-lost romance flying between Wahlberg and Berry’s characters in the film.

According to the synopsis, Mike’s "long-lost high school sweetheart, Roxanne (Berry), shows up with more on her mind than romance.” It further reads, "Knowing he’s the right man for the job, she recruits Mike on a dangerous intelligence mission in Europe that thrusts them back together into a world of spies and high-speed car chases, with sparks flying along the way.”

Union will drop on Netflix on August 16.

