‘It’s a Little Weird’: Mark Wahlberg Shares His Thoughts About On-Screen Romances

Mark Wahlberg is not thrilled about on-screen romances!

The Boogie Nights actor, who will be sharing the screen with Halle Berry on a new Netflix movie next month titled The Union, says falling in love on-screen is a “little weird.” But Wahlberg admitted that he is living “every guy’s fantasy” of romancing the Catwoman actress!

Mark Wahlberg talks about on-screen romance with Halle Berry

The Ted actor plays a blue-collared worker who gets a second chance at love with his high school sweetheart, played by Berry, who happens to be a secret agent spy. “Halle, her and I have known each other for such a long time,” Wahlberg told Fox News Digital.

He then jokes that The Union is a great film for him because “it’s every guy’s fantasy to think that they got a shot with Halle Berry.”

Wahlberg talks about his and Berry’s characters being high school sweethearts who fall in love all over again and how he waited for 25 years to win her back. “For me, that was the whole motivation of the character: just do anything he could to not screw it up again," he added.

The Family Plan actor has been happily married to his wife of 15 years, Rhea Durham, admitted that on-screen romance can be weird sometimes. "I think it’s a little weird anyway when you’re portraying some sort of romance onscreen. It’s not normal, but my wife knows that she is my everything," he said, calling Durham the most special woman in the world.

The couple are parents to four children— Ella, 20, Michael, 18, Brendan, 15, and Grace, 14.

Wahlberg loves being a girl dad

The Uncharted actor recently shared a funny anecdote from when he visited his oldest daughter, Ella, at college but ended up being her shopping buddy. “When you go visit your daughter at college and end up in Love Shack Fancy,” he wrote on his Facebook post.

Wahlberg, who was seen sitting on a chair amidst racks of girly dresses during a shopping trip near Clemson University in Clemson, South Carolina, where she attends college, wrote #family #girldad in the caption.

Apart from his upcoming acting gigs, Wahlberg has also expanded his clothing line, Municipal. “Everything that we do is aspirational. Everyone who’s a part of Municipal …for us, it’s all about the dream, the plan and the hustle, making things happen," he said about the brand.