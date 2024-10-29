Did Matthew Perry Wish To Start Family Before His Tragic Demise? Parents Reveal One Year After Friends Star's Death

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Matthew Perry passed away on October 28, 2023, at the age of 54. On the FRIENDS actor’s first death anniversary, his family revealed that Perry was looking forward to having a wife and kids before his death.

While sitting down for an interview with Today, the Fools Rush In star’s mother, Suzanne, shared that amidst battling with his problems of addiction, he was also in need of a permanent partner and kids.

A couple of years before his death, the Hollywood star was engaged to Molly Hurwitz, his literary manager. However, when things went downhill, the duo ultimately split.

In her conversation further, Perry's mother stated that the actor had some personal goals to fulfill, which also gave him the strength to take mental treatments and therapy. Other members of Matthew’s family added that the actor took his sober journey quite seriously and also helped anyone who needed help in keeping away from addictions.

Perry’s sister mentioned to the media portal that the actor did “great at the rehab” but unfortunately could not keep up with the journey after returning. While it is common for people to get out of rehab and again turn to addictions, Perry faced something similar.

The 17 Again star’s stepfather, Keith Morrison, revealed that he would often get mad at the late actor over his addictions and confessed that it was “heartbreaking” to watch the celebrity struggling.

Perry was found unresponsive in his tub by the staff members who were present at his residence at the time. According to the investigative reports, the actor had been on ketamine treatment for a few months before his death. However, the sitcom star stopped the treatment over one and a half weeks ago, which caused The Ron Clark Story actor’s death.

On Matthew’s death anniversary, his FRIENDS co-stars, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, paid tribute to the late actor. Taking to her Instagram, Aniston shared a carousel post with pictures of herself, Perry and the other cast members of the show. In the caption, she wrote, “1 year ❤️‍🩹🕊️”

Cox also shared a picture of herself and Perry on her social media and wrote, “Missing you today and always ❤️”

Matthew Perry starred in FRIENDS from 1994 until 2004.

