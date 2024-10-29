‘Act Of Love For Him’: Matthew Perry's Foundation Honors His Wish To 'Help As Many People As Possible' Through His Memoir

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death and drug addiction.

The Matthew Perry Foundation, established in the U.S. following the late actor’s passing on October 28, 2023, has a clear goal: help people struggling with addiction by providing grants to grassroots organizations.

As the one-year anniversary of Perry’s death approaches, those closest to him are focused on keeping his memory alive through work that embodies his values. The foundation, led by his longtime manager Doug Chapin and publicist Lisa Kasteler-Calio, provides support to groups aiming to fill gaps in addiction recovery.

“One of the reasons why it’s hard not to be emotional is that this organization is constructed out of love for him,” said Chapin, who serves as the board president. “The thing we all share is this act of love for him.” The foundation’s grants aim to provide resources to people who may not have easy access to recovery programs or support systems.

The foundation has used Matthew Perry’s 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, as a guide. The book, which Perry wrote to share his battle with addiction, now serves as a blueprint for the organization’s mission. “We didn’t have to search for a mission. We had it,” stated Kasteler-Calio, the foundation’s executive director.

“Matthew was so brave in writing that book and letting people in the room with him. He didn’t leave out anything, and his motivation wasn’t to be more famous or make more money. It was to do the most important thing he wanted, which was to help people.”

The foundation operates alongside a similar organization in Canada, set up by Perry’s family. Together, they work to ensure his legacy is focused on making a positive impact in the addiction recovery space.

One of the foundation’s primary goals is reducing the stigma that prevents millions from seeking help. Roughly 48 million Americans struggle with addiction, but only about a fifth reach out for help due to feelings of shame.

Chapin stated that the thing that keeps people from reaching out for help is stigma and that’s kind of the big kahuna. He added that then helping people in the journey became sort of project-specific for them.

The foundation has already awarded grants to more than 20 organizations, including The Wall Las Memorias, which supports the Latino and LGBTQ+ communities in Los Angeles, and a telehealth counseling program for individuals incarcerated at California’s Santa Rita Jail.

Additionally, the foundation is backing the Fellowship in Addiction Medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital, marking the first program to carry Perry’s name. Led by Dr. Sarah Wakeman, a leader in addiction medicine, the fellowship aims to give doctors specialized training in treating addiction.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

