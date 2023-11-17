How did Modern Family cast members cope with Ty Burrell's absence? Sofia Vergara and co. pay hilarious tribute

While the last season of Modern Family premiered in 2020, the cast members are as close as ever. The actors who spent more than a decade working closely, quickly turned into family. It wasn't until recently, however, that the cast had gathered for a full-fledged reunion. Unfortunately, the only one missing was Ty Burrell who played the fun and sensitive Phil Dunphy. The other cast members along with the creators of the show, Steve Levitan and Chris Lloyd met at Sofia Vergara's house for their first reunion.

The full-fledged cast of Modern Family are celebrating their first reunion

Sharing a series of pictures and videos on her Instagram handle, Sofia Vergara wrote, "First Modern Family reunion!!!!" In another post she wrote, "So lucky to have worked with this people for 11 years. I love and miss u all guys!!! #modernfamily." The stars in attendance included Ed O'Neill, Julie Bowen, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Justin Mikita, Eric Stonestreet, Lindsay Schweitzer, and younger cast members all grown up, including Ariel Winter, Sarah Hyland, Rico Rodriguez, Nolan Gould and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons. Commenting on Sofia's post, Ferguson wrote, "Thanks for hosting Sofia!!!! Love you." A netizen on Instagram, referring to the absence of Ty, also commented, "Where is Phil Dunphy's telepresence robot when you need it ?!?!"

ALSO READ: 'For once, I enjoyed being back in the closet!': Sofia Vergara reunites with Modern Family co-stars Julie Bowen and Jesse Tyler, flaunts her wardrobe

The cast posed for pictures and honoured the absence of Ty Burrell in a special way

Soon enough, pictures of the reunion flooded our Instagram stories. And we cannot wait to hear about all the fun that happened behind the cameras. Each of the mini families from the show posed for a picture. The cast also went out of their way to add a framed photo of Ty Burrell to mark his attendance. What also stood out for the fans is that Sofia Vergara had framed a very iconic picture of Gloria and Claire from the show. The picture used in the show was a homage to the shot of Sophia Loren and Jayne Mansfield.

The entire cast of Modern Family hold each other very close to their hearts. Proof lies in an interview by ABC News where Sofia Vergara said, "I don't understand why we can't be like Law and Order. That we can keep going on and on and on." That is certainly what the fans would have wished too.

ALSO READ: ‘We have spoken…’: Julie Bowen gives update on Modern Family co-star Sofia Vergara’s divorce, says ‘doesn’t need Taylor Swift…’