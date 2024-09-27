Is Prince Harry Keeping His Late Mother Princess Diana's Landmine Legacy Alive? Find Out

Prince Harry believes in keeping her late mother, Princess Diana's legacy alive. During his recent visit to New York City, one of the key stops was The Halo Trust, a humanitarian organization dedicated to creating a mine-free world. The cause was close to the late Princess Diana, who heavily campaigned for it.

The trust has successfully operated in 30 countries and territories and is working towards clearing landmines and war debris. In 1997, the former Princess of Wales walked through an active minefield in Huambo, Angola, and since then, the organization has gained international recognition.

Prince Harry has been continuing his mother’s legacy by being the face of the organization on numerous milestone occasions. In 2019, he recreated the iconic moment by retracing Diana’s steps through the same Angola minefield. On September 23, the Duke of Sussex attended The Halo Trust’s event and delivered an impactful speech.

"As you know, The HALO Trust work in Angola meant a great deal to my mother. Carrying on her legacy is a responsibility I take incredibly seriously," he said at the event. Valdemar Fernandes, HALO Angola's Program Operations Manager, who was also present during Diana’s memorable minefield walkthrough, spoke to PEOPLE at the Halo Trust event.

“It was very important,” he said about the Princess’s gesture. Before her visit, there was little awareness of the mine problem around the world. “And when she visited Angola in 1997, she managed to bring international attention to the issue,” he added.

Fernandes also reflected on the auspicious day and shared that the late Princess was not “scared” and appeared happy doing it and knew what it meant. He further commented on Harry’s contribution to the cause and said, “He is doing very well.”

According to him, the Duke was visibly moved and emotional while retracing her late mother’s steps. “I could see from his face it was very emotional — it took control of him. It was a great moment," he added. As for Harry’s moving speech at the event, Fernandes told PEOPLE that he was “touched” by the former’s seriousness and efforts towards the cause.