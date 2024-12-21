Did Princess Diana ‘Escape From Lunch’ With The Royal Family During Christmas Celebrations? Here’s What We Know

Princess Diana had been in a strained relationship with the members of the royal family. With Christmas just around the corner, one of the media reports has claimed that the late princess would rather skip the traditional meals with her in-laws than be apart of any negative energies.

The festival had never been Diana’s favorite, as it reminded her of separating from the mother. However, the fond memories of the holiday season could not be created after her marriage with multiple elements at play.

In the new episode of The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show, the royal experts, Ingrid Seward and Arthur Edward, shared their study about how Diana would cope with the royal pressure of being around her family members on the festive day. Edward stated, "For many years, our Queen Camilla would leave after lunch and go and spend time with her own family down in Wiltshire."

Adding to the statement, Seward mentioned, "Diana used to always leave after lunch. When things were really not going at all well, she was to dread these royal family Christmases.” Shr further added, “And she would always—and sometimes she escaped even before lunch and just did the church."

The co-host quipped and said that it would happen always, but quite a few times. Once the princess even ran past the royal expert on the bike. Though the former Princess of Wales did not not good connections in the palace, she would talk to her hairdresser Richard Dalton, and she even told him about the reason Diana hated going to the Sandringham estate for Christmas.

In conversation with Kitty Kelley, the royal author, Dalton recalled, “The princess just hated going to Sandringham for Christmas.” He continued, "She told me it was freezing cold and dinner had to be over by 3 o’clock. ‘It’s 3 and time to watch me on TV,’ she’d say, imitating you-know-who. The royal family had to watch the Queen’s Christmas message on television. Diana said it was a command performance.”

According to sources close to the late princess and the media outlet, Diana was facing turmoil inside of her while being amongst the royal family members.

