Did You Know Wednesday Co-Stars Fred Armisen And Riki Lindhome Been Married For Two Years? Know More

Fred Armisen and Riki Lindhome had been dating each other for a while and had secretly tied the knot two years ago. This surprising hype in the star's life came in, as Lindhome had another big news to share.

Learn what the Hell Baby actress had to say about her journey with Armisen.

When did Riki Lindhome and Fred Armisen get married?

After a few dinner dates with Fred Armisen, Riki Lindhome gave birth to her son Keaton via surrogacy on March 1, 2022. Soon the actress moved in with the EuroTrip actor in his home, with her son. Three months later, on June 1, the two got married.

Talking to PEOPLE, Lindhome mentioned that they got married in a courthouse; however, they both chose not to tell people around them about it. They both initially thought that their friends would know about their marriage with time.

For their wedding, their 3-month-old son Keaton joined them along with the couple’s one friend as a witness.

While Riki Lindihome wore a white sundress that she had bought from the Glendale Galleria mall at Macy's, as per the publication, the Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy actor had worn a suit.

As per Lindhome, while opening up to PEOPLE about her marriage ceremony, she did not even tell her mom that she was getting married. Lindhome also stated that she is not a wedding person.

Riki Lindhome talks about Fred Armisen

While the couple has been friends for over 15 years, the love sparked during the filming of Wednesday in 2020.

Detailing this to PEOPLE, Lindhome stated that she was sure she was having feelings but didn't share them with anyone as she was about to have a baby via surrogacy.

While the two were working on the same set, Riki Lindhome desperately wanted to tell Fred Armison that she had feelings for him. Expressing her thoughts about Armisen, she told the publication, “I knew that I was starting to have feelings for him, and I wanted to go on a date.”

Then, when she was just two weeks away from giving birth to her son, Keaton, she told Armisen that she loved him. As per the Under the Silver Lake star, the two just had one dinner and carried on forward, as the two have been friends for years.

Soon after Keaton was born, Fred Armisen was filming abroad and didn't get to meet the kid for around three weeks.

As Lindhome didn’t want him to feel pressured, she stated to the Saturday Night Live fame that she just wanted the truth and to be honest about his feelings, as moving forward would be “a big life-altering thing.”

However, the Super Mario Bros. movie star said yes, and the two later tied the knot.

