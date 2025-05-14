Is Taylor Swift Planning to Announce New Album or Wedding to Travis Kelce at AMAs 2025? Here’s Why Fans Think So

Taylor Swift is known for sharing subtle hints about her career or relationships via easter eggs, so at this point, her fans are always on the lookout to decode anything that she shares publicly.

Now, it seems that they may have decoded a possible announcement that Swift would potentially share during the upcoming American Music Awards (AMAs) on May 26.

Advertisement

Many of the fans noticed the singer's online store. The first letters in the four-option menu include Apparel, Music, Accessories, and Sale. The initials of these words put together spell out AMAs. Apart from that, Swift's website currently has 12 items for the same at 26% off, which, according to the Swifties, are the significant numbers.

Many think that number 12 signifies the number of the next album, as she has previously released 11 studio albums. Additionally, the date of the awards ceremony is May 26.

One more reason why people think that she may announce something big during the AMAs is because Taylor Nation reshared a fan’s post on X, which was about voting for the songstress, as she is reportedly nominated in six categories for the AMAs in 2025.

Taylor Nation wrote, “And our town, it looks so sMall from wAy up here,” adding, “Screamed, ‘vote for the chairman’ at the night sky!” Here again, the capital letters put together spell "AMAs."

Advertisement

Some individuals think that she may announce her next album, whereas some think that she may announce the re-release of Reputation (Taylor’s Version). A person wrote, “TAYLOR SIGHTING AND HER WEBSITE SPELLING OUT AMAS ouuuuuuu REP TV NATION WE ARE SO BACKKKKKK.”

But one thing that also needs to be taken into consideration is that the potential announcement may be related to her beau, Travis Kelce. The NFL player made headlines on Monday when he took over the Amazon Upfronts 2025 red carpet, rocking a blue Marni T-shirt that had a huge wedding cake print on it, per Page Six.

Many started questioning if he was pointing to the sign that the wedding may happen soon.

As of now, there is no official confirmation about the abovementioned speculations, so the best thing the Swifties can do right now is wait and find out what happens during the AMAs on May 26.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones Finally Stepping Into MCU With Charlie Cox’s Daredevil: Born Again Season 2? Find Out