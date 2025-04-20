Wednesday Season 2: Steve Buscemi Reacts to Working with Jenna Ortega for Upcoming Sequel; 'So Sharp And...'

There’s nothing more iconic than co-stars from the beloved ventures praising one another. Talking about the same, Steve Buscemi did not hesitate to candidly praise and share his experience working with Wednesday season 2 co-star Jenna Ortega.

Buscemi– who was an attendee during the Family Dinner fundraising event, hosted by Exploring the Arts, a non-profit founded by Tony Bennett, at the Angel Orensanz Foundation in New York City– had a chat with People magazine.

While conversing with the publication, the veteran star talked about what it was like working with Ortega on Wednesday's season 2. The actor said, “Oh, she's great.”

Buscemi further expressed, “She's just, she's so sharp and funny and down to earth. And just a wonderful actress, a wonderful scene partner. The best.”

During the conversation, the Fargo actor was also talking about the next season of the Netflix venture. He said that there wasn't much he could talk about it, but he assured the audience that they would not be disappointed with it.

He reportedly continued, “All very hush-hush, as they say, but I think it's going to be a great season, and I loved working on it.”

The anticipation of seeing what unfolds in Wednesday's storyline is running high among the fans. So, it will surely be interesting to watch their reaction after season 2 hits the streaming website.

Apart from Buscemi and Ortega, the next season will also star Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman. Emma Myers, Isaac Ordonez, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, Joy Sunday, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, and many others, as per reports.

Wednesday season 2 is slated to release in 2025 on Netflix.

