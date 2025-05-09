Diddy Could Spend Over 10 Million USD on Defense Fees in S*x Trafficking Trial: Report

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of sexual harassment and s*x trafficking.

Sean Diddy Combs is expected to spend in eight figures during his ongoing s*x trafficking case. The rapper, whose federal trials began on Monday with the jury selection, has got a list of defense attorneys on board to fight for him.

Moreover, P. Diddy has also recruited a jury consultant, Linda Moreno, to help him with the selection of the jurors and breaking down their profiles. Apart from the lawyers who will be representing him in the court, the rapper has also got Mark Geragos and Tina Glandian to supervise the jury from the balcony.

Looking at the list of the attorneys in his assault case, Combs will have to empty his pockets, as each of the names that would help Diddy with the case charges a hefty amount.

In conversation with the media portal, the founder of West Coast Trial Lawyers and a former federal prosecutor, Neama Rahmani, spilled the beans over Diddy’s defense fees. She said, “I expect Diddy to spend eight figures, or more than $10 million, on defense fees when it’s all said and done. Top-tier criminal defense attorneys in complex federal cases charge retainers of $1 million or more.”

She further revealed, “Diddy has a small army of lawyers working on his case. That’s expected when his net worth was reportedly $1 billion and his life is on the line.”

Breaking down the costs further, the former prosecutor revealed, “The trial will last two months, and the daily burn for all the lawyers, paralegals, assistants, experts, and jury consultants may exceed $100,000 for each day of trial.”

Meanwhile, a source close to the rapper shared that while the fees of many top defense lawyers are not revealed, they confirmed that the cost will go up to millions.

As for the case, the jury selection will be wrapped up by May 12, and the trials will begin in the following week.

