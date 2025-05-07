Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial: Why Were Michael B Jordan, Kanye West, and More Celebs Name-Dropped Amid Jury Selection?

Trigger Warning: The following article contains references to sexual assault and drugs.

When jury selection began on May 5 in Sean Diddy Combs' famous sex trafficking case, well over 100 names were called out in court. This list included a host of celebrities such as Kanye West, Michael B. Jordan, Kid Cudi, and Mike Myers.

Though not implicated, the list of celebrities was read to prospective jurors in a Manhattan federal courthouse. It included the names of individuals and locales that may be mentioned during the trial, per NBC News.

Though celebrities listed are not parties to the case, jurors were queried as to whether knowledge of any of them would influence their objectivity. Lawyers did not provide any reason for the inclusion of these specific individuals.

The list also featured some of the women who have brought civil complaints against Combs, including his former partner, Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura. Her bombshell 2023 sexual abuse complaint against Diddy was resolved within 24 hours.

People magazine's insiders revealed that the Black Panther star would have to testify during the trial. His name was reportedly added to the list because of his brief romantic relationship with Ventura in 2015, which she mentioned in the lawsuit.

Danity Kane artist Dawn Richard, another of Combs' former partners, was also named in the list. Richard brought charges of sexual misconduct against Diddy in a different ongoing case.

Combs is facing five federal charges. He had been detained since last year for sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for prostitution charges. He entered multiple not guilty pleas, eventually having them rejected. Prosecutors said that the 55-year-old preyed on women over two decades, arranging so-called "freak offs," i.e., drug-infused sex sessions that he allegedly orchestrated and videotaped.

Representatives for Kanye West, Michael B. Jordan, and Mike Myers have so far remained quiet about their names being on the court list. Meanwhile, Sean Diddy Combs' trial continues.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report it. There are several helplines available for this.

