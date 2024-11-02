Liam Payne’s Close Friend Rogelio Nores Did Not Want the Singer to Travel to UK for THIS Reason

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

Liam Payne passed away at the age of 31, leaving his friends and family in mourning. Following the late singer’s death, his One Direction band members, as well as his friends from the industry, paid their tributes to the young musician.

Meanwhile, Payne’s close friend, Rogelio Nores, has opened up about the singer’s Netflix series deal. According to the media reports, Nores, who had been with the late singer during his last few hours, revealed that he tried to stop Payne from flying to the U.K. for the shoot of his series.

Nores had flown to Buenos Aires with his girlfriend to join the Strip That Down singer and Kate Cassidy for a Niall Horan concert.

In conversation with the media portal, Rogelio, also known as Rogers in the industry, recalled the time when Payne traveled to England with Cassidy to begin the shoot of Building the Band along with Nicole Schwarzinger.

However, Rogers wasn’t too pleased with the late singer’s decision, as he knew Payne had several connections with the dealers in London.

In a note retrieved by Page Six, Nores had written an email to Payne’s father, George, and put forth his worries regarding the singer’s health, considering that he had been clean only for a few months at the time.

In the email, Payne’s friend wrote, “Liam stayed at my friend’s ranch down in Palm Beach and since the first day he arrived, he has been monitored and treated by professional doctors who specialize in addictions. He stayed fully clean without access to any hard drugs (sic) during his whole stay.”

He went on to state, “I’m really concerned for his well-being while he is out there and I hope you can bring professional doctors to check on his health regularly as soon as possible, as I did while he was out in the US.”

Meanwhile, in the days following the One Direction member’s Netflix deal, a source close to the musician revealed that Payne was in no shape to star in the show, as had just been out of rehab.

Liam fell from the balcony of his hotel room in Argentina. Due to falling from the third floor, the singer succumbed to his injuries. The former X-Factor contestant is survived by his parents, sister, and son, Bear.

