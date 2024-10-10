‘Don’t Let Them Manipulate...’: Dylan O’Brien Talks About Major Accident That Occurred On THIS Film Set And Advice For Future Stars

Dylan O'Brien has been entertaining us with his action-packed movies and mind-blowing storylines. However, the actor recently opened up about the safety concerns he had on the set of a famous film.

Talking to Men’s Health, the acclaimed star spoke of his time on the set of The Maze Runner: The Death Cure and how a major accident while filming left him sustaining serious injuries.

O’Brien also stated how his concerns were neglected and how some young and fresh actors are treated on movie sets.

For those unfamiliar, it was back in the year 2016 when Dylan O’Brien was filming the third installment in the famous Maze Runner series when he was pulled off the top of a moving vehicle. The actor was pulled unexpectedly, wearing a harness, and had even hit another vehicle.

Since then Dylan O’Brien has stood his ground on the set of films, as he mentioned while talking to the outlet. The Saturday Night star even called a film's set “very commonplace,” where young actors are controlled. When someone from the fresh crew raises their concern, they are subjected to words like, “Oh, don’t become difficult. Don’t be a pain in the a**. Or are you complaining; are you being difficult?” stated O’Brien.

He then went on to add, “Don’t let them manipulate you into thinking that is being difficult, because I can look at that day and know I was a 24-year-old kid who was raising concerns about how we were approaching things.”

The actor from Love and Monsters also added that his words and concerns were not respected, and then he had to deal with the life-changing injury.

Further talking to the outlet, Dylan O’Brien mentioned that all he has learned from that incident is that around movie sets, it is only you who has your own back and the only person you can rely on.

Following the big incident that the Ponyboi actor had to face on the set of Maze Runner: The Death Cure, he went on to star in American Assasin, which became his first project since the accident.

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter back in the year 2017, O’Brien mentioned that it was a hard time for him following the accident, also calling the movie he did with Michael Keaton a “personal” project.

The actor has worked with several big names from the Hollywood film industry, such as Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn, Rose Byrne, Mark Wahlberg, Kurt Russell, as well as Kate Hudson.

