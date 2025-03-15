Kanye West Takes Aim at Kendrick Lamar After His Feature on Playboi Carti’s New Album; Says Didn't Need to 'Hear Him'

Kanye West is stirring up trouble again — now by commenting negatively on Kendrick Lamar’s music.

West expressed on X (formerly Twitter) his complete dislike for the music of Lamar. He recognized Lamar’s ability as a rapper, but said that his feature wasn’t needed on Playboi Carti’s latest album, Music.

"I DONT LIKE KENDRICK LAMARS MUSIC," West ranted on X. He added, "HE RAPS VERY GOOD BUT I DIDNT NEED TO HEAR HIM ON CARTI ALBUM."

The comment comes somewhat as a surprise, considering West had formerly commended certain of Lamar’s abilities. He stated as recently as the previous month that absolutely no one could cause Lamar to lose a rap battle, likening his ability to a completely unblockable maneuver in Street Fighter.

"If you rap against Kendrick, you will lose," he had said, adding, "This man does this. You know, in Street Fighter, you get Chun-Li, you get a certain kick, and no matter what, you can’t beat that thing?"

The Donda rapper also reflected on Lamar's recent beef with Drake, implying Lamar had temporarily defeated the Canadian rapper. He compared it to superheroes going off the radar and coming back stronger in sequels. He said, "[Lamar] took him down for a little bit. Maybe it’s like in superhero films where characters like Wolverine or something just goes away for a couple of films."

Meanwhile, Playboi Carti's Music is his first album released since Whole Lotta Red in 2020. The project, adequately filled with 30 tracks as well as stretching across an hour, features a stacked lineup including The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, and Young Thug; in addition to Kendrick Lamar.

Celebrated by many for continually pushing boundaries in the rap scene, Carti has maintained widespread influence since his 2017 breakout hit Magnolia, which went triple platinum. His devoted fanbase has eagerly anticipated this new release, fueling high expectations.

Regardless of Kanye West’s critique, Music is poised for success. Carti has remained a mainstay in hip-hop, collaborating on major hits such as Fein by Travis Scott and Type Shit by Future and Metro Boomin.