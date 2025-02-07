Was Drake’s Cryptic Update a Reaction to Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us Grammys 2025 Sweep?

Drake finally speaks his mind for the first time since Kendrick Lamar's diss song, Not Like Us, swept the Grammys in 2025. Lamar pocketed five trophies, including Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

Closing out the night with a message to his fans, the Canadian rapper wrapped up his performance in Australia on February 4 for the launch of his Anita Max Win Tour. This comes just days after Lamar went viral online for winning Grammys for his viral Drake diss track.

The Hotline Bling hitmaker reminisced over his musical journey since 2008, reassuring the crowd that he remains at the top of his game despite all the drama that unfolds. "My name is Drake. I started doing music in 2008," he said in a viral clip on X, as shared by NFR Podcast.

The God's Plan rapper said, "I come all the way from Toronto, Canada. The year is now 2025, and no matter what, Drizzy Drake is very much alive, and that's all thanks to you. I love you."

Earlier in the night, with a dramatic entrance wearing a hoodie covered with faux bullet holes, strolling through a trail of smoke, Drake appeared on stage.

Afterward, he posted photos from the venue to Instagram and captioned the post with seemingly cryptic lines referencing Einstein, Shakespeare, and Edison—an attack on his critics.

The Degrassi alum wrote, "They thought Einstein was lying & Shakespeare was barely rhyming & Edison wasn't lit despite what he was designing. So how can I give af what they say about my stars aligning."

Drake has yet to publicly respond to Kendrick Lamar's wins, just days after the Euphoria rapper took home almost all the Grammy Awards for his diss track against the Push Ups rapper.