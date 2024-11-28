Dua Lipa Fan Injured by Pyrotechnic Tube at Concert, Shares Photo of Bleeding Head

Dua Lipa’s Radical Optimism Tour took a dangerous turn during her November 24 performance at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. A concertgoer sustained significant injuries after being hit by a pyrotechnic metal tube just 15 minutes into the show. The fan shared his ordeal online, revealing photos of his head injury and recounting the traumatic experience.

The injured fan, who attended the second Kuala Lumpur show, posted about the incident on Reddit under the username DoggySmile69. According to his post, he was struck on the head by a pyrotechnic metal tube used to shoot confetti during Dua Lipa’s performance. The fan shared a photo of himself bleeding while receiving medical attention, noting that he needed a CT scan, seven stitches, and a tetanus shot. Fortunately, he confirmed that he did not suffer a skull fracture.

The Reddit user also mentioned that the same tube ricocheted and hit another concertgoer, a woman. Commenting on the irony, he noted, “Ironically, she’s Russian too. Some real karma sh*t, I guess.”

After the incident, the fan reported being approached by two men who claimed to represent the concert authorities. They offered to pay his medical expenses and discuss compensation for his concert ticket, hotel, and flight. However, the injured fan chose to consult his lawyer and the Russian embassy before agreeing to any arrangements.

The individuals also reportedly requested that he take down his Reddit post, but the fan refused, stating that he didn’t want to tarnish Dua Lipa’s reputation but expected fair compensation for what he described as a “near-death experience.”

The fan recounted to World of Buzz that he had purchased tickets to be close to the stage. He explained that the metal tube struck him suddenly, and he began bleeding heavily. His wife called for help immediately, and event security escorted him and the other injured woman to the hospital.

Despite the medical care provided, the fan expressed frustration with how the incident was handled, emphasizing the need for accountability. He later consulted the Russian embassy to decide his next steps regarding the matter.

The Radical Optimism Tour continues with scheduled performances in Seoul, South Korea, on December 4 and 5. The Asian leg of the tour will conclude with these shows before Dua Lipa takes her tour to Europe, Australia, and the USA in 2025.

While Dua Lipa’s Radical Optimism Tour has been a celebration of music and performance, this incident highlights the risks involved in large-scale productions. The injured fan’s experience serves as a reminder of the importance of concert safety, even as fans continue to show unwavering support for the artist. As Dua Lipa’s tour progresses, it’s hoped that stricter precautions will be taken to prevent such accidents in the future.

