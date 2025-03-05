Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll Join Cast of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 to Reprise Their Roles as Foggy and Karen

Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll are set to reprise their roles as Foggy and Karen, respectively. Following the premiere of Daredevil: Born Again, reports suggest that Marvel executives have confirmed the return of these characters with a major twist in the storyline.

In the first season of Daredevil: Born Again , currently streaming on Disney+, Henson appears as the lawyer and best friend of Charlie Cox’s character, Matt Murdock.

Meanwhile, in a conversation with a media portal, Brad Winderbaum, the head of MCU’s TV division, revealed that although, in the timeline, Foggy was presumed dead, he will be returning alongside Karen.

Without revealing spoilers, Winderbaum stated, "Both Deborah and Elden are coming back for Season 2."

He further added, "I see Karen and Foggy as being intrinsically tied to Matt. I do not think there is a Matt Murdock story without those two characters, and I am excited to see them both in Season 2 as well."

Moreover, discussing the decision to bring Foggy back to the screen, Winderbaum revealed that it was not made hastily. Instead, the team engaged in intense discussions, often leading to sleepless nights.

Elaborating on the decision, Winderbaum stated, "It was not something we took lightly. It led to many impassioned debates—I’ll put it that way. Many sleepless nights. Honestly, nobody wanted to do it, including me. But we all realized it needed to happen. The story needed it to happen."

He further explained that Matt, portrayed by Charlie Cox, will have to battle his internal demons, and to provide the character with the necessary support, reintroducing Foggy was essential.

Daredevil: Born Again will be available to stream on Disney+.