Elle Macpherson Reflects on Battling Bulimia And Alcohol Addiction, Reveals She Drank Shot 'Littered With Shards of Glass'

Elle Macpherson has suffered an alcohol addiction and bulimia during her life. In her newly released book Elle: Life, Lessons And Learning to Trust Yourself, the Australian supermodel provides insights into her struggles with addiction and bulimia, which are often disregarded as she appears to be living a perfect life.

Recalling her relationship with French financier Arpad “Arki” Busson, with whom she had two sons, Flynn in 1998 and Cy in 2003, she now explained how emotions of failure and anxiety led her to alcoholism, later finding alcohol against the advice of her naturopaths. She wrote, "All I could think about was that bottle of champagne in the ice bucket" after giving birth.

In the midst of Flynn’s recurring hospitalizations and Arki’s disappearances, alcohol became the solution to her difficulties; after putting the kids to bed most nights, she would seek out vodka to help her unwind. She also recalled an instance when she was opening the vodka bottle, only to smash the glass; however, she had just drunk from it.

While attending an AA (Alcoholics Anonymous) meeting, Macpherson wrote she had blackouts from drinking too much alcohol. She had bulimia for a long time, she said, and had to make herself throw up three times during the night. “I would sit down by myself and have shots of vodka, and then I’d write to-do lists and letters to my family. I would do the housework, listen to music until around 11 p.m., then go to bed and pass out," she wrote.

The 60-year-old Australian supermodel added, “I hurriedly poured myself a shot that could have been littered with shards of glass. And I drank it. I remember thinking, I love this feeling. I’d missed it, sooooo much.”

Elle Macpherson also talked about her breast cancer diagnosis and said she never went for chemotherapy but decided to take care of her body. Now she considers herself healthy and no longer wants to drink or be a victim of cancer. Her memoir Elle: Life, Lessons & Learning to Trust Yourself has just been published and provides readers with an inside view of her inspirational path of sobriety, health issues, and balance.

