‘There Was No Clear Path’: Elle Macpherson Reveals Why She Decided To Holistically Treat Breast Cancer Rather Than Chemotherapy

Elle Macpherson, 60, truthfully spoke about the untraditional way she approached the healing process with her breast cancer instead of taking the route of chemotherapy. In a recent interview, she revealed that she decided this on the basis of all the information that she got and what felt correct to her.

The supermodel appeared on Australia’s Today show on September 9 and gave her response to the criticism she garnered after revealing that she opted for the aforementioned approach to healing, going against medical professionals' advice when she was diagnosed with breast cancer seven years ago.

The 60-year-old stated on the show that she took a lot of “medical advice” and, “It was very interesting because every doctor has a different opinion on how to treat my specific case of breast cancer.”

She continued, “There was no clear path and there (were) no guarantees either way,” adding, “So, I just made a decision based on all the information that I gathered and what felt right for me.”

The supermodel shared that she was really “pleased” that this decision started discussions as it can lead to people being more aware and growing. She pointed out that it was essential to mention that she was not advising other individuals, but was just sharing her story.

For the unversed, she initially talked about taking the holistic approach while conversing with Australian Women’s Weekly on September 2 and revealed that her cancer diagnosis shocked her and was “daunting” to deal with.

She revealed that post having a lumpectomy, a doctor gave her a call and told her that it was HER2-positive estrogen-receptive intraductal carcinoma, which is one of the types of breast cancer. She was advised to seek treatment including chemotherapy and mastectomy, per the outlet.

The 60-year-old expressed that the diagnosis gave her the “opportunity” to look for an answer that worked for her and she chose to treat it holistically.

It occurred to her that to support herself through this journey, she was going to need her own “truth” and “belief system” She shared that it was an incredible way to be honest to herself, trust herself, and trust her body’s nature and trust the way she had opted to heal.

