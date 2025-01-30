Emilia Pérez's Karla Sofía Faces Oscar Ban? Actress Clarifies Her Fernanda Torres Comment as Speculations Intensify

Karla Sofía Gascón seems to be clearing the air about the comments she made regarding fellow Academy Awards nominee Fernanda Torres, which sparked speculation that she may have broken an important Oscars rule, according to E! News.

For those unfamiliar, both actresses have been nominated in the Best Actress category. As per the outlet, during the Emilia Pérez star’s interview with Folha De S. Paulo, she said in Spanish that what she does not like are the social media teams—individuals who work with these people—attempting to “diminish” others' work, including hers and her film's, as that does not go anywhere.

According to the report, the performer further stated: “You don’t need to tear down someone’s work to highlight another’s.” Gascón told the outlet that she has never, at any stage, said anything negative about Torres or her film. The actress added, “However, there are people working with Fernanda Torres tearing me and Emilia Pérez down,” adding, “That speaks more about their movie than mine,” per E! News.

As far as the Oscars rule goes, the Academy website mentions that any “public communication by anyone directly associated with an eligible film attempting to cast a negative or derogatory light on a competing film or achievement will not be tolerated.”

The website further states, “In particular, any tactic that singles out ‘the competition’ by name or title is expressly forbidden.”

On January 29, however, Gascón shared a statement with Variety, saying that she is a huge fan of Torres and that it has been incredible getting to know the actress over the past few months.

Advertisement

Gascón clarified that her recent comments referenced the toxic and “violent hate speech” she continues to face on online platforms. The actress emphasized that Torres has been an incredible “ally,” and no person directly associated with Torres has been anything but supportive and generous.