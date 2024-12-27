Eminem Thinks His 2025 Grammy Award Contender Kendrick Lamar Will Win In All Categories

Kendrick Lamar and Eminem will be facing off in the 2025 Grammy Awards. Talking about his opponent, the Real Slim Shady artist portrayed a strong belief that K Dot would win in all categories of the globally renowned music awards.

Per the words of Eminem, the United in Grief artist is going to “sweep” all seven of his nominations during the February 2, 2025, awards.

The highly acclaimed rapper was heard talking on the SiriusXM station Shade45 this Christmas Eve. Eminem was present for the discussion along with DJ Whoo Kid as well as Paul Rosenberg.

Talking about his peers in the nominations of the upcoming Grammy Awards, Eminem added, “It’s very stiff competition.”

Further during the conversation, the Song for the Moment rapper then added, “Kendrick is gonna sweep that sh**. He’s going to, and he should.”

Kendrick Lamar could be seen ruling the nominations for the Grammy Awards 2025, as the artist has been nominated twice in a single category.

The Money Trees artist’s dual consideration comes from the release of the super hit Drake diss, Not Like Us, as well as his verse on Future and Metro Boomin’s track, Like That.

For those who do not know, both of these tracks had topped the Billboard Hot 100 this year.

Meanwhile, it is crucial to know that the Love the Way You Lie artist has been nominated in the best rap performance category for his The Death of Slim Shady lead single, Houdini.

Along with the aforementioned category, the You Don't Know rapper has even been considered in the best rap album category for The Death of Slim Shady.

Unfortunately, K Dot’s album GNX won't be nominated in the stated category as it was not released around the Grammy calendar this year. The stated album will be, however, considered in the 2026 awards category.

