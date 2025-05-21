Emma Stone and Husband Dave McCary List USD 26.5 Million Home for Sale; Is Their Busy Life Straining the Marriage?

It seems that actress Emma Stone and her husband, Dave McCary, are looking for buyers for their luxurious house in Texas, according to a report by TMZ. The couple has put their property in Austin on the market.

Even though the construction of the house is not completely finished yet, TMZ mentioned that Stone and McCary have listed their house for USD 26.5 million. The actress and her spouse were building the house in Tarrytown, which is one of Austin’s nicest areas. Additionally, the said estate is situated just a half mile from a boat ramp in Lake Austin, according to the outlet.

With four bedrooms, a garage that consists of a screening room and entertainment area above, along with the two-bedroom guest house, the property sits at 1.24 acres, according to the publication.

The place also comes with a pool. As far as the construction goes, it is slated to be finished this summer, per the publication. Based on the pictures, it reportedly appears that the place is almost finished. As of now, it is not clear why the couple is selling this place.

This comes amid the speculations that the couple's marriage may be in trouble. Stone and her husband have launched Fruit Tree Productions and reportedly have a deal with Universal Pictures and are producing eight TV shows and films, including A Real Pain.

According to Radar outlet, a source previously claimed that the actress has “wondered, even with their success, if it was a good idea to become business partners with Dave.” They added that these days, the couple’s discussions are more “boardroom than bedroom, and that zaps the spice out of a marriage.”

The insider reportedly further said that the Poor Things star “sees success forming cracks in her marriage,” adding that especially her name is bigger than her husband’s and his “ego gets hurt when power brokers only want to take meetings with her.”

The source claimed about Stone fearing that with the success of their business, “their marriage could become another casualty of Hollywood.”

