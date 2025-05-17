Pedro Pascal and Austin Butler Jump in to Help Emma Stone from a Bee at Cannes Red Carpet

Emma Stone had a close encounter with a bee at the Cannes Film Festival. On Friday, May 16, at one of the most highly acclaimed film festivals in the world, Emma Stone squared off with an insect. This was on the red carpet of the premiere of her latest film, Eddington. As seen in a clip that was posted by Variety, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 actress could be seen posing for pictures.

Meanwhile, Emma Stone could also be seen standing between her Eddington co-stars, Pedro Pascal and Austin Butler.

Soon, when the actress noticed a bee flying over her head, she was seen pointing towards the insect. This all had interrupted her posing session as she recoiled from the insect with a laugh.

However, she was lucky that her castmates were present right around. Pedro Pascal and Austin Butler soon jumped in to save the actress from Zombieland: Double Tap. The Narcos actor and Butler had jumped in and had prevented Emma Stone from any stings.

In the video by the outlet, Austin Butler can be seen briefly blowing in the direction of the bee. This was also when Pedro Pascal was seen swatting at it.

The events of the movie take place in May 2020. It was last year that the actor from The Bikeriders had described filming Eddington as "a wild adventure that I got to go on" while talking to The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie in question, however, is intriguing for many. This is a film that has reunited Joaquin Phoenix with his Beau Is Afraid writer-director, Aster.

