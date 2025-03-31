Emma Stone and Dave McCary Face Marital Struggles Amid Hollywood Pressures; Source Reveals

Emma Stone and Dave McCary's marriage is reportedly strained as they navigate the pressures of their thriving film production firm, Fruit Tree Productions. The duo, who got married four years back, founded the firm in 2020.

Stone and McCary have enjoyed immense success in showbiz since then. Their firm has been extremely successful, having signed a deal with Universal Pictures and creating several TV shows and films, such as the award-winning motion picture A Real Pain, written and directed by Jesse Eisenberg.

However, the stresses of their working relationship are said to be taking a toll on their marriage, as per reports from RadarOnline.com. Friends of the couple say that Stone sometimes wonders if combining business and matrimony is a good idea.

The tone of their discussions has changed, sources say, becoming more about business than bonding, which could be affecting their relationship. The outlet's source said, "Emma has wondered, even with their success, if it was a good idea to become business partners with Dave."

"These days, their conversations are more boardroom than bedroom, and that zaps the spice out of a marriage. And she knows what these film partnerships have done in other Hollywood couples," the source added.

Several Hollywood power couples have also experienced such issues in their marriages in the past. Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, co-founders of Plan B Entertainment, parted ways in 2005, with Pitt maintaining control of the business.

Similarly, in 2021, Reese Witherspoon and her former husband, Jim Toth, sold their company, Hello Sunshine, before their divorce announcement. The Oscar-winning actress is said to be worried that their relationship will become the next victim of Hollywood's stressful climate.

The source also said, "Emma sees success forming cracks in her marriage – especially since her name is much bigger than Dave's and his ego gets hurt when power brokers only want to take meetings with her. She fears that with their business success, their marriage could become another casualty of Hollywood."

Amidst the drama of a working and romantic relationship, Emma Stone and Dave McCary have yet to officially comment on the reported strain in their marriage.