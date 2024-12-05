Estranged Couple Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope Reunite Months After Divorce Filing; 'My Heart Is So...'

Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope recently surprised their fans by sharing some photos together. The estranged couple sparked excitement among their followers as they took to social media, hinting at a possible reconciliation.

As seen on Instagram, Joey Lawrence uploaded a few pictures with Samantha Cope on Wednesday, December 4.

In these two photos, the Brotherly Love actor was seen looking happy, with a broad smile on his face, as he posed for the camera with Samantha Cope. The photos appear to be from an event promoting their new romantic comedy, Marry Christmas.

For those who do not know, the film was actually filmed two years ago.

As read in the caption, Joey Lawrence mentioned, "I am beyond grateful, I am beyond blessed, I am galaxies beyond thankful."

He then even went on to write, "My heart is so full," which was even highlighted by a red heart emoji at the very end.

In the first picture on social media, the couple was seen standing close to each other. Lawrence had his hand around Samantha Cope’s waist, while her hand rested on the chest of the Horse Sense actor.

In the next picture, the two were seen sharing a kiss, their eyes closed.

This photo even included the words “My forever after” along with a heart emoji.

In this highly intriguing post, Samantha Cope commented, “Love you.” To her sweet words, Joey Lawrence replied, “Love you so much, baby.”

Cope had filed for divorce from Lawrence in August this year, after the two had been married for two years. As per the August 13, 2024, divorce filing reported by PEOPLE, Cope cited irreconcilable differences and listed the date of separation as June 7, 2024.

Advertisement

Alongside Lawrence and Cope, Marry Christmas also stars Lawrence’s famous brothers, Andrew Lawrence and Matthew Lawrence.

Additionally, the film features Brooke Ann Smith as well as Dash Lopez.

Marry Christmas is now available for digital purchase and rental.

ALSO READ: ‘You Got This': Joey Lawrence’s Ex-Wife Samantha Cope Breaks Silence Amid Divorce Filing