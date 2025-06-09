Étoile Cancelled After Season 1 at Prime Video Despite 2-Part Deal, Details Inside

Fans hoping for an encore of Étoile will be disappointed — Prime Video has decided not to move forward with a second season of Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino’s ballet-centered dramedy, Deadline reports. The decision comes despite the show’s original two-season order and positive critical reception.

Greenlit initially in 2023 with a rare two-season commitment, Étoile followed the success of Sherman-Palladino’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. However, like all multi-season deals at the streamer, renewal beyond the first season required a fresh green light, which ultimately wasn’t granted.

Sources say the cancellation was driven by a performance-versus-cost analysis rather than internal studio leadership changes. Though Étoile boasted an 85% Rotten Tomatoes score, it failed to crack Nielsen’s Top 10 and quickly fell off Prime Video’s own trending charts after a brief stint behind Reacher.

The series, a passion project for Sherman-Palladino, was an ambitious and costly production, filmed in both New York and Paris with elaborate sets and dance sequences. It depicted two ballet companies uniting to save their legacies — a concept that may have struggled to attract casual viewers outside the creator’s loyal fan base.

Despite its artistry and timely message about supporting the performing arts post-pandemic, Étoile didn’t generate the same social buzz or universal acclaim as Maisel. Still, its cancellation leaves multiple storylines unresolved, including a cliffhanger romance teased between characters Jack (Luke Kirby) and Cheyenne (Lou de Laâge).

The ensemble cast included Kirby, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Gideon Glick, David Alvarez, Ivan du Pontavice, and several Gilmore Girls and Maisel alums. The series was produced by Amazon MGM Studios with Sherman-Palladino, Palladino, and Dhana Rivera Gilbert as executive producers.

While Étoile may have taken its final bow, its impact on the conversation around the future of performing arts endures. For now, fans can savor its singular season — a love letter to ballet and creativity — and hope the story someday returns to the stage.

