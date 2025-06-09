George Clooney-Amal Heading Towards Divorce? Think Again as Actor Spills Wife’s Reaction to His Hair Color Change

Fans may speculate about George and Amal Clooney’s marriage, but the couple’s latest moment proves they’re very much in sync. George Clooney recently shared his wife’s candid — and delighted — reaction to his return to his signature gray hair after wrapping his Tony-nominated Broadway debut.

At the 78th Annual Tony Awards on June 8, Clooney, 64, proudly showed off his natural silver locks, following months of sporting jet-black hair for his role as broadcast journalist Edward R. Murrow in Good Night, and Good Luck.

“My wife was the happiest person when I came home after the play today, and I’d cut all the hair off,” Clooney told Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE on the red carpet. He admitted that with the dyed hair, he “looked like a drug dealer with that bad black dye job.”

The actor’s Broadway turn began on March 12 at New York City’s Winter Garden Theater, where he co-wrote and starred in the stage adaptation of his acclaimed 2005 film. Amal Clooney, 47, had found her husband’s darkened hair amusing, telling him during a Late Night with Seth Meyers appearance that she’d “be glad when it’s gone” because it made him look like he was having “some horrible midlife crisis.”

Clooney’s Broadway run ended with a historic televised performance on June 7, marking the first time a live Broadway show aired on CNN. The actor also expressed excitement that the broadcast allowed “more people to see it than just the people in Broadway.”

Nominated for Best Actor in a Play, Clooney faced competition from Cole Escola (Oh, Mary!), Jon Michael Hill and Harry Lennix (Purpose), Daniel Dae Kim (Yellow Face), and Louis McCartney (Stranger Things: The First Shadow).

While Clooney’s on-stage transformation required a temporary image change, it’s clear that off-stage, he and Amal are as grounded and connected as ever. As George embraces his signature silver style once more, the couple continues to show that a bit of humor — and a lot of love — keeps their bond strong.

