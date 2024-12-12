EXCLUSIVE: Spike Lee Recalls The One Mistake Which Michael Jackson Kept Correcting For Him

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla at the Red Sea Film Festival, Spike Lee shared a lighthearted memory about Michael Jackson, revealing how the King of Pop would repeatedly correct him on one particular mistake.

The renowned filmmaker opened up about their unique dynamic during his time as a professor at New York University, providing a glimpse into their professional and personal relationship.

Spike Lee, a celebrated filmmaker and a professor at NYU for over a decade, often shares his experiences with his students. In one such class, Lee showed his short films, recalling how Michael Jackson had a specific correction for him.

Lee began sharing at the Red Sea International Film Festival how Jackson would insist on referring to his projects as 'short films' rather than 'music videos'. Lee recounted Jackson’s words: “Spike, I’m not gonna tell you anymore. We are not doing music videos; we are doing short films.”

Lee shared that Jackson had a soft-spoken tone but wasn’t afraid to get serious when making his point. Imitating Jackson, Lee said, “He would talk like this, but if you weren’t doing it, he’d go, ‘Spike!’” Laughing, Lee admitted there were moments he didn’t recognize Jackson’s voice when he called him out.

Spike Lee’s connection to Michael Jackson began as a fan, as the two were close in age. Lee noted that they both lived through significant moments in history, like the civil rights movement and were just young enough to avoid being drafted for the Vietnam War. For Lee, working with Jackson was a dream come true.

Reflecting on their collaboration, particularly on the short film They Don’t Care About Us in 1997, Lee recalled seeing a legal pad with Jackson’s handwriting that read, “To be great, study the greats.” This simple yet powerful lesson left a lasting impression on him.

However, the advice that shaped Lee’s life the most came from his parents. Speaking to Vanity Fair, Lee shared how his parents fully supported his dream of becoming a filmmaker, even when it seemed unconventional. “Parents kill more dreams than anybody,” Lee said, saying that his family didn’t discourage him from pursuing his passion.

Instead, they stood by him, saying, “We’re with you, we support you.” Their encouragement gave him the confidence to enter a field where Black filmmakers were rare, ultimately helping him become one of the most influential directors in the industry.

