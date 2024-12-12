Andrew Garfield Admits He Was Disappointed to Lose Out on Frankenstein Role, but Meeting Jacob Elordi Changed His Mind

Like many of his fans, Andrew Garfield reportedly felt sad when he had to give up his role in Guillermo Del Toro’s Frankenstein film due to scheduling conflicts. Following his departure, it was decided that Jacob Elordi would step into the role, according to a Buzzfeed article.

Garfield , however, clarified that there is no bad blood between him and Elordi during a conversation with Deadline at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah. He expressed, “I was hearing about how amazing, and [how much] hard work, and how satisfying that [job] was for him.”

He also shared that he was “glad” the Euphoria star was taking on the role. During the conversation, Garfield admitted to feeling disappointed about not being able to take up the part himself but said that crossing paths with Elordi helped him understand that it was ultimately for the best.

For those unaware, both actors met while attending the recently held Marrakech Film Festival in Morocco.

The Tick, Tick…Boom! star further expressed to Deadline his admiration for Guillermo del Toro, Oscar Isaac (who is also set to appear in the project), and everyone involved in the venture, which made him feel “disappointed” about stepping away.

“But meeting Jacob felt really, I don’t know, serendipitous, so that I could really see and hear that, ‘Oh, no, maybe he really needed that experience more than me,’” he recalled, reflecting on their interaction.

When the initial announcement of Garfield starring in the project was made, many fans were thrilled. However, after the decision was changed and the role went to Saltburn star Jacob Elordi, some questioned whether this was the right choice for the film, according to a Buzzfeed report.

A few weeks later, Elordi expressed his excitement about working with the project’s visionary director.

The actor has already built a strong fanbase with his exceptional performances in projects like Euphoria, Saltburn, Priscilla, and many others. It will be fascinating for audiences to see him take on yet another role that’s so distinct from his previous work.

