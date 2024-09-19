Florence Pugh Reacts To Internet Bullying; Says It’s ‘Painful’ To Read Nasty Comments About Her Weight

Florence Pugh calls the internet a “mean place” and rightly so. The We Live in Time actress told British Vogue in a recent interview that she’s been subjected to hate comments, especially about her weight and confidence, and they were really hurtful. “It’s so hard,” the Dune actress said. “It’s really painful to read people being nasty about my confidence or nasty about my weight. It never feels good.”

Pugh is an advocate for authenticity and refuses to sell things that are not true to her. She is opinionated and speaks however she likes about her body rather than sugarcoat or hide it. “I’m not trying to hide the cellulite on my thigh or the squidge in between my arm and my boob,” she said in an interview with Elle UK last year.

The Midsommar actress is known for her upfront, confident, and blunt nature, but it comes from a place of insecurity. Pugh revealed that she makes a conscious effort to appear confident, and that’s why she might seem blunt at times. “I think it’s just, like, I don’t want to be anyone else," she added.

The Academy Award-nominated actress also had a tough time accepting the magazine shoots and modeling aspect of her industry, “a muscle” she’s learned to be good at over time. “I’m not a model. It’s portraying a completely different version of myself that I don’t necessarily believe in,” she explained. Surprisingly, she finds it hard to accept that she deserves to be on the cover of magazines that preach beauty.

However, she’s learned her lessons and knows “what to show and who to show” at this point. “I know who I want to be and I know what I look like. There’s no insecurities about what I am anymore,” she added.

The Oppenheimer actress is set to appear in John Crowley’s romantic film We Live in Time which is set to release in theaters on October 11. In the film, she portrays Almut, an aspiring chef battling a terminal illness, opposite Andrew Garfield’s Tobias. The decade-spanning drama follows the couple as they navigate through love, life, and parenthood.