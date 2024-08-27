Foo Fighters Put My Hero Royalties To Use By Doing THIS After Donald Trump Plays Track Without Permission During RFK Jr Rally

Foo Fighters will reportedly donate the royalties received from the My Hero song to Kamala Harris’ Presidential Fund, after the recent unauthorized use of their song by Donald Trump at the RFK Jr. rally.

In what can only be characterized as a pretty bold and principled stance, rock band Foo Fighters is quite indignant over former US President Donald Trump’s use of their iconic song My Hero at a rally this last Saturday. Thereafter, On Monday, August 26, a spokesperson for the band confirmed to People magazine that the band would, in fact, be directing the royalties from the aforementioned song to Vice President Kamala Harris’ aspirant campaign.

A representative of the band insisted that Foo Fighters never approved of the song being used in that context. The members, including Dave Grohl, Josh Freese, Pat Smear, Rami Jafree, Chris Shiflett, and Nate Mandel, will also be directing the royalties to Governor Tim Walz’s campaign with Kamala Harris.

This incident took place after Trump had played My Hero at an Arizona rally just a few hours after Kennedy endorsed Trump.

On Friday, August 23, the rock band addressed the illegal use of their song on X, responding to a fan who asked if they had allowed Trump to use My Hero. They promptly replied, "No." The screenshot of the thread was later shared across the band's social media with a caption that stated firmly, "Let us be clear."

It is not only the Foo Fighters who do not want to be represented by their music in one of Trump’s promotions. Celine Dion and Beyonce as well have strongly refuted Trump's use of their music in his campaigns.

Advertisement

As per USA Today, the Lemonade singer had issued a cease and desist letter against the former President for unauthorized usage of her song Freedom featuring Kendrick Lamar. However, the video, which Steven Cheung posted on X of Trump leaving a plane where Beyonce's song was used, has been taken down following the singer's legal action.

Previously on August 9th, illegal use of Céline Dion’s performance of My Heart Will Go On from Titanic at a rally held in Bozeman for Donald Trump and his running mate J.D. Vance caused a stir. The singer's team immediately took action and stated, "In no way is this use authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use."

Meanwhile, regarding My Hero, Cheung said to The Hill that he has a license to play the song. He even went as far as to call out Foo Fighters on social media accusing them of pretending and not fact-checking.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Really, That Song?': Celine Dion Calls Out Donald Trump For Unauthorized Use Of 'My Heart Will Go On' At Campaign Rally