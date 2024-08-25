'Were Not Asked Permission': Foo Fighters' Rep Says Band Did Not Approve Of Donald Trump's Use Of My Hero During RFK Jr. Rally

Foo Fighters have recently disapproved Donald Trump using their song My Hero at a rally. Just like Beyoncé and Celine Dion, the rock band members are against unauthorized usage of their music by the former President.

Last week, while Robert F Kennedy Jr endorsed Donald Trump in a rally in Glendale Arizona, the song My Hero was played. However, the band with Dave Grohl as their frontman made it clear that they did not consent to the use of their music during this rally.

An X user asked the band whether they had allowed Trump to use My Hero and the band responded in a social media post saying, "No." Later on, a representative of the band said to Entertainment Weekly that all profits from the concert would be given to Vice President Kamala Harris’ re-election campaign.

The rep for the band said, "Foo Fighters were not asked permission, and if they were, they would not have granted it."

This is not the first time Foo Fighters have objected to such illegal use of their song My Hero. They denounced Republican nominee John McCain’s 2008 campaign for using My Hero as a perversion of its original message of praise for the potential for greatness in ordinary individuals.

Dave Grohl has previously spoken about his disapproval towards Trump in an interview with GQ magazine in 2018 where he said, "I am ashamed of our president." He also took aim at Trump administration’s determination to reopen schools during the COVID-19 pandemic without any vaccine.

In a 2020 YouTube video, Grohl whose mother was also a teacher, criticized this idea while stressing on how science should be taken into account when making decisions.

Other artists have turned down Donald Trump’s request to play their music at his rallies during the race for president in 2024. As per the aforementioned outlet, Beyoncé reportedly threatened legal action after her song Freedom was used in a campaign video. Celine Dion’s team also issued a public statement denouncing the unauthorized use of My Heart Will Go On at one rally which was held recently in Montana. Dion's team stated, "Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use…And really, THAT song?"

Foo Fighters, on multiple occasions, have continued to criticize politicians who illegally used their songs expressing disappointment over the leaders not showing respect for creativity as well as intellectual property.

