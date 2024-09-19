Friends: Were Chandler & Joey Initially Not Going To Stay Across The Hall From Monica & Rachel? Here’s What Reports Reveal

Friends has been one of the most iconic shows on TV of all time. With the six friends engaging in the banter while also figuring out their lives, it was quite entertaining for the audiences to watch. As the show nears clocking 30 years since its release, the production designer of the series revealed major trivia about the placement of the apartments.

In conversation with Architectural Digest, John Shaffner claimed that the makers had initially planned on designing Chandler and Joey’s apartment away from that of Monica and Rachel’s.

If the makers had gone through with their initial plan, not only would it have changed the majority of the show's storyline, but it also could have left an impact on the budgets.

However, Shaffner further explained to the media portal that he talked with the creators and presented the idea of placing the boys across the hall from that of Courteney Cox and Jennifer Anniston’s characters.

The member of the production design team recalls having a meeting with Kevin Bright and saying to him, “I think we should have another working space for the performance. And don’t you think that ultimately the boys [Matt LeBlanc’s Joey and the late Matthew Perry‘s Chandler] should live across the hall?”

Bright was convinced with the idea and went on with the plan to let Chandler and Joey live across the hall, which ultimately led to the audience getting a lot of legendary scenes between the characters in the hallway.

During the first season, Shaffner pitched to the creators that it would be funny to keep the apartments on the top floor of the building, and every time the cast would huff and puff, reaching back to their flats from the coffee shop.

However, Bright claimed, “It was a moment we went, 'Oh, I can’t do that. That joke will be too old,’” He further stated, “So we dropped them down a few floors and never talked about it again.”

Meanwhile, the Friends fans would be celebrating the show’s 30th anniversary on September 22 by creating edits and videos about the actors and the show.

As for the cast members of the series, Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston were joined by Matthew Perry as Chandler, Matt Le Blanc as Joey, David Schwimmer as Ross, and Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe.

The sitcom also included various cameos of celebrities from the industry, such as Julia Roberts, Jon Favreau, Reese Witherspoon, Christina Applegate, and Brad Pitt, among others.

Friends ran on NBC for 10 seasons from 1994 till 2004.

