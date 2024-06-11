From Romantic Dinners To Music Videos; A Timeline Of Sabrina Carpenter Barry Keoghan’s Relationship So Far

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan's love story is nothing short of a fairytale. One of the most beloved couples has come far along in their journey together. Earlier, from going on dinner dates to now sharing screen space in music videos, Now, isn’t that sweet? Well, we guess so. This week Carpenter released a new music video for her electrifying song Please, Please, Please, in which she starred alongside her real-life boyfriend Barry Kaeoghan. Ever since the music videos were released, fans have been sharing multiple snippets and clips from the videos on social media and expressing how wonderful it is that Carpenter asked Keoghan to be a part of it.

All the rumors are true. Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan are dating. The Espresso singer and the Saltburn actor were initially linked in December 2023. Relationship rumors began following Carpenter's breakup with singer Shawn Mendes and Keoghan's split from fiancée Alyson Sandro, with whom he shares a baby son, Brando. Since then, the two stars have gone public with their romance, putting everyone in a tailspin. Let’s take a complete look at their relationship timeline:

September 2023: Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan meet for the first time

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan apparently initially met during the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2024 runway show during Paris Fashion Week, although they are not pictured together.

December 2023: Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan were seen together in public

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan got snapped on their first night out together in Los Angeles' Brentwood district. The pop diva looked stylish in a black leather trench coat, gray top, wide-leg blue jeans, and big black leather boots. She accessorized with a white handbag and a black hair bow. Keoghan looked cool in a white turtleneck sweater and black jeans.

January 2024: Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan went on an art date

The singer and actor were photographed on a romantic date at an art gallery in Los Angeles, dressed in matching black outfits.

February 2024: Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan went on multiple dates

Keoghan and Carpenter made their first public appearance as a couple at W Magazine's star-studded Grammys after-party. On February 10, 2024, the couple is seen leaving Los Angeles' Hotel Bel-Air and heading to their automobile.

On Sunday morning, Keoghan was seen leaving Carpenter's mansion in the Hollywood Hills wearing a black tracksuit and gray sneakers. On February 12, 2024, the pair was sighted on a dinner date at the Los Angeles celebrity hot spot Delilah. Later that night, they are spotted walking to the cocktail lounge, Ysabel, to finish their night.

March 2024: Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan were seen in public multiple times

On March 3, 2024, Barry Keoghan supported Sabrina Carpenter as she performed her set on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Singapore. Keoghan was in the audience, looking as smitten as ever. Throughout the performance, the actor couldn’t stop smiling and looking at his girlfriend with adoration. The stars officially announced their relationship at Vanity Fair's annual Oscars after-party.

Though they did not take pictures on the red carpet together previously, they were spotted posing for a portrait inside the venue. Later that night, the pair was seen going home, and Carpenter was spotted wearing Keoghan's jacket while he wore a tank top and black trousers.

April 2024: Barry Keoghan supported Sabrina Carpenter at the Coachella Music Festival

Barry Keoghan was there to support his lady love, Sabrina Carpenter, during her performance at the Coachella Music Festival on April 12, 2024. Keoghan appeared like a man in love as he watched Carpenter play at Coachella on Day 1.

In videos shared on Twitter, the actor films the Feather singer's set and celebrates while keeping his gaze fixed on her. The couple also enjoyed a double date with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at Coachella. The two celebrity couples appear to be in love and elegant as they wait for a music act to begin.

May 2024: Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan make their Met Gala debut as a couple

The couple attended fashion's biggest night and posed side by side on the Met's steps. The singer resembled a modern-day Cinderella, while the actor was dressed elegantly in an espresso-colored velvet suit.

June 2024: Barry Keoghan stars in Sabrina Carpenter’s music video for Please, Please, Please

Barry Keoghan co-stars with Sabrina Carpenter in the video for her new song, Please, Please, Please. In which he portrays a crook who repeatedly ends up in jail for his illegal acts. The song's lyrics also include a subtle allusion to Keoghan, with Carpenter singing, "I heard you're an actor, so act like a stand-up guy." Meanwhile, Carpenter plays his fiancée, who is determined to save her beloved from being arrested yet again.

