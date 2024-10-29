‘Full Circle Moment’: Adele Gushes Over Céline Dion’s Presence At Her Las Vegas Residency

Adele had a lot to express once she saw her idol sitting in the audience for her recent event. The emotions took over the Skyfall singer’s heart while she was performing in Las Vegas.

On October 26, 2024, the Set Fire to the Rain artist took to social media and spoke her heart out, expressing what exactly it was like to meet her lifelong idol and especially to witness Céline Dion’s grand presence in the audience.

As seen in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Adele could be seen getting tearful while approaching the My Heart Will Go On songstress. Further, in this video posted by a fan in attendance, the two could be seen talking for a while, with Adele saying “Oh my gosh!” and holding hands with Dion.

In a later social media post, the Love in the Dark singer explained everything that was going on in her heart when she met Dion.

"I have been performing in Céline Dion's room” for over 2 years, Adele stated while referring to the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

The Make You Feel My Love songstress then also mentioned that the room was the only venue where she wished to play in all of Vegas because it was specially built for Dion.

Further continuing her long post, Adele added that she has a picture of Dion next to the stage, which she touches every night before performing her set.

Stating that it was a great surprise to see the Someone Like You singer being present for her show, Adele added that her words cannot express what Dion means to her and what seeing Dion in her show means.

“Let alone how it felt seeing you back in your palace with your beautiful family... Such a full-circle moment for me to be there with you. Thank you so much," the Rolling in the Deep songstress stated.

For those unversed, Céline Dion's room at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace was built in 2003, especially to house Céline Dion’s A New Day residency. Following this grand inaugural event, the venue has since seen major performances from Elton John, Kylie Minogue, Diana Ross, and more.

Back in the year 2018, Adele had visited Céline Dion backstage at the Colosseum during the All By Myself artist’s residency, which was when the former had called Dion a "queen,” also praising her talents.

Dion had even poured her love for Kelly Clarkson recently, following her My Heart Will Go On cover.

